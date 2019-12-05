Lil Fizz's birthday was on November 26th but all that was pushed to the side since Omarion came through to announce the 2020 Millennium Tour. Instead of Omarion bringing his B2K members on the road like last time, he's leading this tour with Bow Wow to show love to their 2007 album Face Off. Other acts set to perform are Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and now the first female has been added to the docket.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Omarion shared just today on Instagram that none other than Ashanti will be hitting the road with the crew. So far she's the only female to be featured on the tour and the announcement was well received with some suggesting that the "Rain On Me" singer should be the only woman involved. "That should be the only girl! Have a new lady each year. Now the girls should have their own tour and special guests one guy. That’ll be dope," one user commented.

Aside from Ashanti's plethora of hits from earlier in her career, she's released recent singles that have also pulled in love such as her "Pretty Little Thing" tune and her "Say Less" track featuring Ty Dolla $ign.