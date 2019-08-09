mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ashanti Grabs Afro B For New Single "Pretty Little Thing"

August 09, 2019
Stream Ashanti's latest musical offering.


Ashanti's on a roll when it comes to pretty little things. Just a few weeks after launching a bathing suit collection with online retailer PrettyLittleThing (followed by her obvious obsession with her designs) the "Into You" has now come through to drop off a single dubbed "Pretty Little Thing" with the likes of Afro B. The song is an upbeat one that follows the same reggae/Caribana vibes as her recent Machel Montano collaboration

"I wanted pieces that felt exotic and global. The Amazon meets the Carribean. I wanted pieces that would empower women...There are unique and exotic pieces for every woman's shape and size," Ashanti said of her prized collection.

We can't confirm whether these recent songs by Ashanti will be coming off an upcoming project but we'll continue to enjoy the offerings in the meantime. Stream and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics

Whenever it comes to you
Memories on rewind
Every thought of you
Playing inside my mind

