B2K's Millenium tour was one of the most exciting tour announcements of the year. The boy band joined forces years after embarking on their own solo ventures and toured across America and Canada. It looks like Omarion is preparing for round two in 2020 but he won't be bringing along his bandmates with him. Instead, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will be joining them on the tour along with Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie and Pretty Ricky.

The announcement of the tour comes shortly his bandmate, Lil Fizz, and the mother of his child, Apryl Jones, announced their relationship. Although Omarion appears quite unbothered by the whole thing, the tour news was made on Lil Fizz's birthday. Whether or not it was an intentional decision remains unclear but from the outside looking in, it surely appears to be a petty move.

Raz B, who faced some issues while on the road with B2K earlier this year, told TheShadeRoom that he was "falling back at this time." He added that he has nothing but support for Omarion who he referred to as the "King Of Dance." “Omarion is my brother and he deserves the world. Love Mario," he added.

The co-headlining venture with Omarion and Bow Wow will highlight their 2007 collab, The Face Off. The tour dates will be revealed on Dec. 2nd with pre-sale tickets being available on Dec. 5th.

A lesson from Omarion's situation: Let them block their own blessings with the very mouth they used to slander you with.



B2K played themselves. Lil Fizz got coal for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/I6jYjpGjEu

— Fearless/Lessfear (@Quotemeorelse) November 26, 2019