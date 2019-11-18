Millennium Tour 2020
- MusicBow Wow & Omarion Share Dates For Millennium Tour Ft. Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Ying Yang TwinsSammie, Lloyd, & Pretty Ricky will also be gracing the stage.By Erika Marie
- MusicMillennium Tour Dates Postponed Due To Coronavirus PandemicOmarion's Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more, has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsOmarion Rejects Traditional Marriage, Questions Dating & MonogamyOmarion sat down with "Sway in the Morning" talked about not wanting to be married in the traditional sense and discussed whether or not monogamy was for him.By Erika Marie
- GramPleasure P Denies Allegations Of Violence: "I Was Wrongfully Arrested"Pleasure P says he didn't get physical with anyone, but he did complain that he order was incorrect and food was thrown at him by Checkers staff.By Erika Marie
- MusicPretty Ricky Previews "Body" Single Ahead Of Millennium Tour 2Pretty Ricky's Spectacular shares snippet of the R&B group's forthcoming single "Body" five days before the Millennium Tour kicks off.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOmarion Speaks On Fizz & Apryl Jones: "People Assume That Nothing Is Being Done"He also said Fizz and Apryl were openly dating during the Millennium Tour.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRaz B's New DUI Charge Might've Just Canceled Any Chance Of A B2K ReunionRaz B is already starting off the new year with personal "pandemonium."By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsOmarion Kept Calm During Fizz & Apryl Jones Drama After "Self-[Reflecting]"Finding his zen.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOmarion Talks Break Up With Apryl Jones: "Some People Grow Out Of Each Other"He also explained why he's so calm about her new relationship with Fizz.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoe Budden Declares Fizz's Bday "Omarion Day" After 'Millennium' Tour ExclusionBudden had to commend Omarion's devious move. By Noah C
- RelationshipsOmarion Hints At 2020 Millennium Tour Following Comments On Fizz & Apryl JonesIf they can rein in Raz B it'll all be good.By Erika Marie