Mr. Unbothered is ready to capitalize on all of the hype surrounding himself, his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones, and his B2K bandmate Fizz. The world was first introduced to Apryl years ago when she and Omarion shared the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood spotlight, but after having two children together, their relationship was over. However, this year there were rumors that Apryl has sparked a new romance with Fizz, and after denying the gossip for months, the pair announced on L&HHH that they were in love and living together.



Earlier this year Omarion and Fizz completed the Millennium Tour with the boys of B2K and reportedly helped bring in $5 million in revenue. After the news was confirmed that Apryl and Fizz were an item, fans were concerned that B2K would never hit the stage together again, but Omarion laid that to rest with a simple Instagram post. "#Millenniumtour2020 ??" he wrote in the caption of a photo that featured the same words. Over 46K likes later, it looks like people are ready for B2K to do it just one more time.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Omarion spoke about his ex's new relationship and said he doesn't feel any animosity toward Apryl nor Fizz. The singer said if they're happy, he doesn't want to stand in the way of their joy. This is a much different response than people expected, especially after Apryl has spoken poorly of Omarion on reality television and in interviews. Watch Omarion's clip with Vlad TV below.