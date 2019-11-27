As B2K's Fizz and his new girlfriend Apryl Jones were entangled in messy headlines over their relationship, Apryl's ex—and Fizz's bandmate Omarion—remained silent. Fizz and Apryl's controversial pairing was the subject of rumors throughout 2019, even as B2K embarked on the Millennium Tour. However, the group banded together for the good of their fans and securing the bag, and they were able to rake in a reported $5 million from the tour.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

Omarion hadn't spoken about the mother of his two children falling in love with his B2K cohort until recently when he sat down with Vlad TV. In a calm and unbothered manner, Omarion shared that he's not one to stand in the way of anyone's happiness and he couldn't care less what Fizz, nor Apryl, do with their personal lives. Meanwhile, Apryl could be seen on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and heard in interviews dragging Omarion, only to be met with silence.

Then, Omarion dropped a gem that a 2020 Millenium Tour was on the horizon, but fans couldn't see how B2K could get back together, once again, with all that has unfolded over the last few months. Member J-Boog took to his Instagram Live to state that the group definitely wasn't hitting the road next year, but that wasn't going to stop Omarion from making moves. On Tuesday, Fizz's birthday, Omarion announced that the 2020 Millenium Tour was moving forward with acts including Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and the Yin Yang Twins, and it seems that J-Boog is blaming B2K's exclusion on one person, and one person only.

The B2K boy bander once again hopped on Instagram Live and said, "This a great year. We got some things goin' on, and uh, Fizzle Pop ruined everything," he said, using the nickname Fizz's ex Moniece Slaughter called him on Love & Hip Hop. "I wouldn't say he ruined everything, but about 99 percent of it, though."

Later, J-Boog did offer up his congratulations to Omarion and the rest of the 2020 Millennium Tour artists along with Raz B who told The Shade Room, "Omarion is my brother and he deserves the world. Love Mario."