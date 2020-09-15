Big Sean released his chart-topping new album Detroit 2 last week, including features from Eminem, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Royce Da 5'9", and more. The celebratory moment has been bringing his fans tons of content, which makes up for the last few years of inactivity from the Don.

Coupled with the album release, Big Sean will be releasing documentary-style footage from the making of Detroit 2, which he started last night, taking a trip to his childhood home to catch a feeling.

Walking up to the door, Sean had a huge smile on his face. He was clearly remembering everything that made him who he is today.

"It's so crazy, bro. Everything looks the same," he said before diving deeper into his emotions. "I shot my first music video right on the lawn. Going back here makes me feel like it's all about what I wanna do. It takes me back to that point of, like, being hungry and just doing it out of pure passion. Coming back here makes me feel ready and motivated."

That hunger could be heard on Detroit 2, which is being praised by lots of hip-hop fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute video also includes footage of him driving through his old neighborhood, listening to the original Detroit mixtape and still getting a kick out of it a full decade later.

Watch the first part of the five-part docu-series, Making of Detroit 2, above.