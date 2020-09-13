Big Sean is fresh off of the release of arguably his best project to date, Detroit 2. The rapper returned after nearly three years since his last solo album and much has happened in his personal life. Though he hasn't been heavy on social media, he used his new album as a platform to spill his heart out and speak on everything that's been weighing on him.

While he's received the utmost acclaim for the project, it initially appeared as if he was in a race against 6ix9ine to debut atop the Billboard 200. 6ix9ine's initial projections stated that he would move 150K in his first week though those numbers dwindled in the days that followed. Big Sean, on the other hand, has been steadily aiming for a six-figure debut. Detroit 2 has since debuted at the top of the chart and Big Sean issued a lengthy statement thanking his fans for their patience.

"Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it," he wrote. " Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason. My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row!"

Just after the release of the album, the rapper went on a quick Q&A with his fans on Twitter where did divulge on his future plans as well as some missing features on the project. Apparently, Sean had some work with J. Cole in the stash that never got finished. He also revealed he has plans to launch his own record label to put on younger artists coming out of Detroit.

Now that it's been a full week since it's release, we're curious to hear what you guys think of the project. Is it Big Sean's best work? What's your favorite song off of the project? Sound off in the comments below.