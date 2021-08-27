In the three years between his fourth studio album I Decided and his fifth studio album Detroit 2, Big Sean has relentlessly demonstrated his growth as an artist whenever he hops on a track, but in addition to Sean's approach to his lyrics, his entire sound has developed as well. That sonic shift is largely thanks to prolific producer Hit-Boy, who served as one of the executive producers on Sean's latest album.

Big Sean and Hit-Boy's long-running collaborative streak can be traced back to the early 2010s, but towards the end of the decade, the two started working even more closely, with tracks like Big Sean's "Overtime," Hit-Boy's "Salute," and several others showcasing the artist's collaborative chemistry.

Now, it appears that Big Sean and Hit-Boy are gearing up to release some more quality material, as the Double or Nothing artist recently shared a promising snippet on his Instagram. "Million Pieces Demo," Sean wrote in the video's caption alongside a puzzle emoji. "Hit sent me this loop n I started building."

Throughout the one-and-a-half-minute snippet, Big Sean compares his life to a puzzle that has a million pieces and drops off quotable lines like "When I'm done, they'll probably put my bones in museums like 'That's one of the last real n*ggas, ever'/Cuz at this rate, we'll all be extinct then."

Check out the full snippet from Big Sean's "Million Pieces" demo below. Are you feeling the direction that Sean and Hit-Boy's latest collaboration is heading in?