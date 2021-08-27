mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Babyface Ray, Big Sean, & Hit-Boy Team Up On "It Ain't My Fault"

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 02:19
It Ain't My Fault
They dropped off a music video that shows the rappers in trouble with the law.


Detroit has collided this New Music Friday (August 27) and fans can't get enough of it. Hit-Boy has been annihilating the charts with his collaborations, including his recent stellar work with Nas. As one of the most sought-after producers in the Hip Hop industry and beyond, it only makes sense that the 313's Babyface Ray called on him for his new single, "It Ain't My Fault." 

Adding Hit-Boy to a track would be strength in itself, but Ray asked Big Sean to do a little lyrical lightwork, as well. Ray was excited for the opportunity to work with the two artists and expressed his gratitude in a tweet. "Big Sean Detroit Legend and Hit Boy fresh off his 2nd Nas album I had a chance to work forever grateful god is good [wave emoji]," he said.

They delivered an accompanying music video as well to complement the track, so stream "It Ain't My Fault" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It ain't my fault you got your sh*t snatched
It ain't my fault you ain't have your money, go get your sh*t back
It ain't my fault I drew the blueprint and I'm living that
Naomi Osaka, Serena, we serving and playing with big racks
Got the baddest face down, ass up

