Big Sean Returns To The Fold With "Overtime"

A lot has happened since we last heard a full-length studio album from Big Sean. To be fair, 2017 marked a fruitful campaign for Sean, who delivered a pair of projects in I Decided and the Metro Boomin assisted Double Or Nothing. Yet in the year and a half to follow, Sean opted to remain relatively low key, taking some time to work on himself and re-evaluate his priorities. Back in March, he emerged to provide an update of sorts, explaining that he simply felt compelled to "take a break." Even the music, which was my happiness, my joy, always an escape for me, that was starting to feel like a burden," he revealed. "Starting to feel like a job."

Now, the ship has been set on course once again. Enter a rejuvenated Big Sean, feeling both mentally focused and physically sound, ready to get the ball rolling once again. This time, he's kicking things off with "Overtime," his first solo release in a minute, Khaled features notwithstanding. In truth, the absence has indeed made the heart grow fonder, and it's likely that even casual Sean fans will find themselves intrigued by his return to the spotlight. And luckily, Sean appears to be back in fine form, taking to a moody instrumental with a cool, calm, and collected bout of reflection.

Are you ready for that new Big Sean? Check out "Overtime" now (which features a clutch callback to Jay-Z's "Hovi Baby"), and sound off with your first impressions below.