Not only is Big Sean currently on pace to become the tallest man in the world, but he's also playing a pivotal role in the revival of a beloved MTV series. As older fans might recall, Cribs originally aired in September of 2000, running thirteen seasons with nearly two hundred celebrity guests.

Unsurprisingly, the series featured many hip-hop stars, including episodes with Redman, Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Trick Daddy, Big Boi, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and many more. In fact, their outlandish and luxurious homes were part of what made Cribs so enjoyable, so it can be assumed the 2021 reboot will follow suit with plenty of rap game guests.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Last night, the first episode of the newly-revived Cribs premiered, featuring a tour of Big Sean's Los Angeles manor, complete with doorways high enough to accommodate his rapidly expanding height. And that's only the tip of the iceberg. As revealed in the official teaser below, Sean's crib has an actual club -- complete with an all-purpose pole -- in the basement. "This is a place I don't really show people," says Sean. "You guys are pretty special right now."

"This is Slash from Guns N Roses' old crib," reveals Sean. "When I bought the house, Slash had this whole club down here. They were like 'you can turn it into whatever you want.' I'm like -- are you fuckin' kidding me? This is Slash's club, I'ma keep it the same." Understandable. But as fans know, Sean is all about achieving perfect harmony. As such, he counterbalances the debauchery with a peaceful and tranquil "zen room," complete with a golden Buddha statue.

Alas, the episode might be bittersweet for Sean, as the rapper recently parted ways with the mansion, selling it for $11.1 million mere days ago. Still, it's cool to see the house that he once lived in, though one has to wonder what prompted him to leave a place he appeared to love. We can only hope whoever purchased it from Sean shares his love of clubbing.