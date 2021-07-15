The show first debuted 21 years ago and now MTV Cribs will reportedly make a triumphant return to the network. The documentary-style show featured dozens of our favorite artists opening their doors to give the world a peek into their personal lives. The entertainers would take reality television cameras into their private spaces to show off their lavish homes and expensive jewelry—although, it was later learned that several of those celebrities rented and furnished random locations to only make it look as if they lived there.

There have been a number of updated versions of Cribs over the years, most recently as a short-form style show that has appeared on Snapchat, but according to Deadline, MTV is bringing the show back to the network with all-new episodes.

The outlet states that Cribs will return on August 11 with 30-minute episodes. "Stars on the latest U.S. iteration include Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, Tinashe and Rick Ross," Deadline reports.

The original Cribs wasn't without its controversies. There are reported that R&B singer JoJo and her mother didn't have a home during her filming so they used her uncle's house. During 50 Cent's episode, his car collection was the envy to many, but it was rumored that several cars belonged to a collector, not Fif.

Check out the promo for the new season of MTV Cribs below.

