Big news for Big Sean fans tonight (September 4) – the soon-to-be father of one will be bringing his highly favoured 2012 Detroit mixtape to streamers in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

The "I Know" hitmaker shared the announcement via Twitter this afternoon, writing "10 years since I dropped this baby, what a journey. #DETROITMixtape available worldwide on all platforms tonight," generating plenty of buzz amongst his fanbase.

Sean's 18-track mixtape arrived between his debut album Finally Famous in June of 2011, and 2013's sophomore effort, Hall of Fame. Even so early on in his career, the 34-year-old was able to nab an impressive roster of features on Detroit, including J. Cole, Common, Mike Posner, Chip Tha Ripper, Juicy J, French Montana, Young Jeezy, Royce da 5'9", Kendrick Lamar, and Chris Brown, among others.

Long before they became known as TWENTY88, Sean and his current partner Jhené Aiko also worked on a song for the project, which they titled "I'm Gonna Be."

As for production, names credited include Key Wane For The Win, Lex Luger, Mano For Treated Crew, and Hit-Boy, just to name a few.

Though Sean's 2012 mixtape was well-loved by listeners, it wasn't until 2020 when he dropped off the sequel, Detroit 2, as his fifth studio album which ultimately landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

This isn't the first time the California-born rapper brought back some of his older work. Last year, when celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Finally Famous, the "Guap" artist delivered a remixed ad remastered version of the project including the previously unreleased "Freshman 10," breaking down his experience at the 2010 XXL Freshman Class photoshoot – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

