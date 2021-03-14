Big Sean has revealed that his iconic Detroit mixtape is getting remastered and will be added to streaming services, next month.

"Next month the Detroit mixtape will be on all streaming services, re-mixed and mastered properly, finally! Happy 313 day tho," he tweeted, Saturday night.

Sean also tweeted out a teaser for the vinyl edition of Detroit 2 with a pair of pictures of the packaging.



Sean first teased Detroit being added to streaming services after replying to an account on Twitter, last year: "Yeah We need Detroit the mixtape on all streaming services too tho, quit playin."

Sean recently appeared on One Question, One Mike with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. During the interview, Sean opened up regarding his mental health and admitted that there have been multiple points in his life when he contemplated suicide.

"I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times," Sean said during the interview. "Having guns in my hands and really just... feeling it, for real. Not even trying to be dramatic. Even planning it out to the point where, hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I'd have done this already. All these things. Because I just was stressed out and not happy and I realized that I need to stop everything I'm doing and figure this out or I'ma self-destruct."

