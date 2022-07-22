Fans of TWENTY88 have long been awaiting a new album from musical duo/lovers Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, and while we may not have an expected release date for new music, we are getting a collaboration in the form of the couple's first baby.

Weeks ago, rumours began floating around online that the California native is pregnant after a fan spotted her sporting a baby bump a Whole Foods, and since then, she's stepped out in front of the paparazzi alongside her baby daddy, proudly showing off her growing belly in a skin-tight dress.

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko in 2017 -- Charley Gallay

Both Aiko and Sean have been gushing about how excited they are for this new chapter in their lives, but that hasn't stopped the media from pressing to know more about the other (obviously more important) part of the couple's relationship – their music.

During a sitdown with Billboard, the soon-to-be mother of two opened up about what she and the "Mercy" hitmaker have been working on since their duo's 2016 debut.

"With the first TWENTY88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies," Aiko shared. "Expect more theatrics on the next one."





She continued dropping hints, revealing that she's been working on "a few other projects" that she's "really excited to share," though she hopes disappointment won't be too high if it doesn't happen on their timeline.

"It will be when the time is right," the R&B vocalist said. "Because I like to be intuitive with my releases."

Just a week after dropping off a celestial solo maternity shoot, the 34-year-old shared another one with Big Sean yesterday (July 21). Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





