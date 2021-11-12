mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner Secures A Ravenous Verse From Future On "Draped Up"

Joshua Robinson
November 12, 2021 16:26
Draped Up
Berner Feat. Future

"Draped Up" is the first single from Berner's forthcoming album "Gotti," which is due out on December 3.


Several months after dropping his Goodfellas-inspired album Paulie Cicero, Berner is gearing up to release another record that pays homage to one of America's most well-known mobsters, but his new project deals with a real-life crime boss rather than a fictional character. 

Berner has officially announced that his next album, titled Gotti, will arrive on December 3, and it will be loaded with a plethora of exciting guest appearances artists such as Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Nas, Rod Wave, Kevin Cossom, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Wiz Khalifa, among others. Gotti will reportedly also feature approved, never-before-heard audio from John Gotti's trial, meaning that the legendary Gambino crime family boss will serve as a contributor on Berner's album as well.


Today, Berner dropped off "Draped Up" to hold fans off until the album drops in December, and the booming track also comes with a spirited hook and verse from Future. The hard-hitting cut features a savage version of the Atlanta rapper that sounds hungrier than ever, and combined with Berner's flawless execution, "Draped Up" is definitely a great first glimpse of what fans can expect on Gotti.

Listen to Berner's new collab with Future below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling "Draped Up." And considering the premise of Berner's forthcoming album, will you be giving Gotti a listen when it drops on December 3?

Quotable Lyrics

Rich nigga with a blicky, and I'll shoot it myself
Sip, sip, sippin, I get higher than space ships
Bad bitch, bad bitch, swimming in like Mike Phelps
Average, no that ain't who I am

Berner Future gotti
