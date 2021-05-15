mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berner Drops Off New Project "Paulie Cicero"

May 15, 2021 15:58
Paulie Cicero
Berner

Berner releases his latest project ft. Coi Leray, Wiz Khalifa, Mozzy, and more.


Berner is keeping the streets flooded with new music. The rapper returned on Friday with his latest body of work, Paulie Cicero. The 14 tracks are an essential listen for your next smoke session. Largely produced by TRAXXFDR, the rapper taps a slew of collaborators to help on the tracklist. Coi Leray slides through on "Call Me" while his Slimey Individualz collaborator Mozzy joins Berner on "That's A Given." As expected, the Taylor Gang head honcho Wiz Khalifa makes two cameos on the project including the extra smooth smoke anthem, "Puff Puff Pass." Other features on the project include Cozmo, Smiggz, R-Mean, and Scott Storch who produced "Call Me."

Check out the latest project from Berner below. What's your favorite track off of Paulie Cicero? Let us know in the comments. 

