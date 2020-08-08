The writers of the widely renowned crime-drama series The Sopranosand Goodfellaswill officially be working together on a brand new mafia series. While the new series is in the early stages of development and does not yet have a specific title, the show will reportedly be centered around the mafia’s “First Family,” the Genovese family of New York City.

Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi and The Sopranos screenwriter Terence Winter will be crafting the story. The idea for the show originated from Pileggi, who did an detailed timeline of the American organized crime scene, with an extensive account of the Genovese’s family history.

Given that Goodfellas and The Sopranos are two of the most classic crime shows, this is certainly an exciting crossover and will be a nice treat for the series’ fans. The announcement of the collab comes after The Sopranos’ director David Chase, in a leaked interview, accidentally revealed what happened to Tony Soprano in the series finale.

Getty Images

The new show, which will air on HBO’s showtime, does not yet have an official release date but will hopefully begin production soon. In the meantime, you can catch up on old episodes of both Goodfellas and The Sopranos on HBO.

[via]