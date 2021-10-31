Future is promoting new merch referencing his recent viral comments on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on his Instagram story.

Responding to someone who posted, "Will Smith need to start hanging out with Future," the Atlanta rapper quipped, "I rather hang with Jada #respectfully." The post quickly gained traction on social media.

The merch includes a black pull-over hoodie with the phrase "I rather hang with Jada" on the front.



Future's comments came after the award-winning actress had mentioned having difficultly keeping things interesting in the bedroom with Will.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey," Pinkett Smith said on a recent episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, while speaking with famed actress Gwyneth Paltrow. "We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That’s a huge pitfall."

