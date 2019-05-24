Recording artist and weed connoisseur, Berner, was joined by rapper, Logic, in a recent Instagram post which shows the duo's latest progress in their quest to collaboratively develop new strains of weed focused on killing anxiety. Last September, Merry Jane reported that Berner and Logic were joining forces on creating a strain of weed - much like Wiz Khalifa’s own (ultra powerful) Khalifa Kush - as well as producing an accompanying documentary which would detail the process of the collaborative cross. The pair have since been working hard on developing their plant and have shared the first glimpse of the process.

Berner took to Instagram this Thursday (May 23) to share footage from back in January, which features Logic and a number of his other associates in the studio, taste-testing a number of new and distinctive strains. The "Breeze" rapper appeared extremely pleased with the results, remarking how he and Logic had been actively working for months on the strains. “First joint of anxiety killer right here,” Berner says while showing an excessively fat joint. “It’s a breeding project I did with Logic — took the time, it has been about a four or five-month process,” he continued.

The video is roughly five minutes long and shows the pair testing out a number of different strains, which they insist are all tasty. At around the four-minute mark, the clip also appeared to include footage of Logic recording his verse for Berner and Mozzy’s track “Ayy” from their collaborative album, Slimey Individualz.