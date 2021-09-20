Back in July, rumors swirled that VH1 would be re-booting a fan-favorite reality series: The Surreal Life. Originally airing between 2003 and 2006, The Surreal Life featured a cast of famous faces and celebrities all living under one roof. This year, it was rumored that after 15 years of dormancy, The Surreal Life would be back with a brand-new cast including Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, Manny Mua and August Alsina living together and competing in challenges.

Alsina, as many fans remember, was the subject of his own surreal situation just over a year ago.

Upon revealing that he and Jada Pinkett-Smith had relations on multiple occasions and Jada's reference to the situation between the two as an "entanglement," Alsina was shoved into a spotlight he hadn't seen in ages. From Red Table Talks to social media backlash and memes, to a song called "Entanglements" with Rick Ross, Alsina was in a whirlwind of media attention and at a certain point, it was clear the newfound attention was unwelcome.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite lashing out at fans commenting on his relevance, or lack thereof, Alsina has almost-exclusively been affiliated to his "entanglement" and nothing else. And although causation and correlation are not the same, it is interesting that Alsina is now hinting at his retirement from music.

In an Instagram featuring Alsina rocking round, orange sunglasses and a broken-heart chain, the "Kissin' on my Tattoos" singer previewed some new heat but unfortunately, hinted at the end of the music in his caption.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"To all the loved 1's who support me," Alsina started. "These last couple projects are likely to be the last you see/hear of August Alsina. W/ that said, it is my hope that we can enjoy each other while I'm here, on my last victory lap around the sun. I'll strive to make it as nostalgic as possible for you w/ beautiful times and high vibes. With great love, always. - AA."

Alsina's post, which almost reads as something darker than a retirement announcement, is beautiful and is full of positivity despite the hint at leaving music behind and not being heard from at all. It's to be seen if Alsina is telling the truth and we really are close to the end of his career, but it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

If this is really it for August Alsina, how are you feeling? Are you checking for those last couple of projects when they drop? Let us know in the comments.