Fifteen years after it went off the air, VH1 is bringing back a fan-favorite reality series. The Surreal Life first aired back in 2003 and ran until 2006, and this Fall, Deadline reports that the show is finding new life on the network. We recently reported on MTV reviving Cribs for a new generation of fans, and now The Surreal Life will once again feature a handful of famous faces living together under one roof.

It's reported that in this upcoming season, fans will watch "Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry, and Manny Mua living together and competing in a series of challenges."

In the original series, the crew of celebrities lived in Glen Campbell's Hollywood Hills mansion for two weeks while being filmed. It's unclear if they'll make their way back to that location or find a new luxury pad.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Check out an archived episode of The Surreal Life starring Flavor Flav and more below.

