August Alsina took to the entertainment industry by storm just a couple of weeks ago when he alleged that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith and that it was ultimately Will's blessing. Since the allegation surfaced, there has been a lot of he-said, she-said in the media, although today, Will and Jada decided to drop their latest "Red Table Talk" episode in which they discuss everything Alsina alleged.

As you will come to find out in the clip below, the affair did in-fact happen. Throughout the clip, Pinkett notes that she and Will were actually separated at the time and it seemed as though they wouldn't get back together. That's when she started to get into a relationship with Alsina that eventually ended soon after. According to both Will and Jada, this whole relationship took place about four and a half years ago.

Will also noted that he never gave Alsina his blessing and that it was simply Jada's decision, seeing as they were no longer together at the time. After a while of being apart, Will and Jada eventually got back together and as they say, they have never loved each other more.

Both Smith's also acknowledged the odd-timing of Alsina's allegation, noting that he hasn't had contact with the family in years. Needless to say, it looks like this saga has come to an end.