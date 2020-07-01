We can already see this episode of Red Table Talk forming before our very eyes with August Alsina, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith discussing the allegations that Alsina made this week.

During an interview with Angela Yee, the R&B singer revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married to Will Smith. He claims to have received Will's blessing.

In the interview, August says that Jada and Will have been clear about their marriage turning more into a life partnership that doesn't necessarily include romance.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation in their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism," said August. "He gave me his blessing and I told him and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As expected, social media blew up after the video went public. People are noting that this revelation speaks to just how messed up 2020 has been so far. The memes have been out of control and this is really only the start. Once we get that Red Table Talk episode -- and y'all know it's coming... -- more will arrive.

Check out some of the funniest ones below.