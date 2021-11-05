A$AP Rocky is always on the cutting edge of clothing and jewelry.

From the time he exploded onto the scene in 2011 until right now, Rocky has been a major pillar at the intersection of hip-hop and fashion. Working directly with labels like Pyrex and Been Trill early in his career, while popularizing high-end designers like Raf Simons and Rick Owens, the Testing rapper's influence is undeniable, even considering his Osiris D3-inspired Under Armour sneaker.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Recently, Rocky wore a quilt as a cape to the 2021 Met Gala, and gave the bandana off his head to a fan complaining of a bad hair day. And following a celebratory week honoring the re-release of his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP on digital streaming platforms, Rocky showed an insane new grill.

Connecting with @grillzjewelz_is_right (who Drake follows on IG), Rocky was blessed with a diamond-encrusted grill, covered in legitimate flames made from more red, yellow and orange jewels. In the videos shared by grillzjewelz_is_right, there are so many diamonds and other precious stones implanted in the grill that it literally never stops shimmering.

Rocky, who debuted the fronts in an Instagram post captioned, "4EVA GRATEFUL 4EVA GRATEFUL," has been quick to express his gratitude within the last week.

Before fans flooded New York City's Canal St. for a pop-up shop celebrating ten years of Live.Love.A$AP, Rocky shared a heartfelt message about what the mixtape meant to him, and what it means to him now.

"10 YEARZ IN DI$!!! A CRAZY JOURNEY. FROM HOPPIN TRAINS WIT YAM$ ,DA UP$ & DOWN$, DA HUGZ, DA PUNCHE$, DA LAUGH$, DA TEAR$, DA HI'$ & LOW$.," Rocky said. "FROM DA $TA$H HOU$E 2 DA LATE NIGHT$ AT DA $TUDIO$ WIT NO CHICKEN , DI$ PROJECT WA$ HOW DA WORLD FIR$T HEARD WHO ROCKY IZ WHO JODYE IZ WHO FLACKO IZ. 4EVA GRATEFUL 4 ALL DA FANZ & FAMILY WHO’VE GROWN WIT ME DI$ IZ 4 Y’ALL. LIVE LOVE A$AP 10 YEAR ANNIVER$ARY OUT 2MRW ON $TREAMIN PLATFORMZ FINALLY!!!. RIP EA$T $IDE $TEVE EEE!"

While there was initial disappointment that two fan-favorites, "Kissin' Pink" and "Out Of This World," would not included on the tape's re-release, Rocky did include one new bonus track, "Sandman," and after paying tribute to the late A$AP Yams throughout the record, it was only right for Flvcko Jodye post a pic of his new grill on IG like it's 2013 again.

Take a closer look at Rocky's "Flame" grill below and let us know what you think in the comments.