We are fully aware that your timelines are filled with residual news about the MTV Video Music Awards and now the Met Gala, and we're here with one more from the latter before night's end. The Met Gala has been the talk of social media as some of our favorite stars have descended on the event with their creative fashion takes, all inspired by this year's theme, "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion."

Cordae posed with Naomi Osaka, Chance The Rapper had his wife by his side, Justin and Hailey Bieber flexed their modeling skills for cameras, and although they were fashionably late, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stole the show upon their arrival.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The Gala was the first time the pair have appeared together on the red carpet as an official couple, and the longtime friends-turned-lovers couldn't help but show their affections. Rihanna donned a Balenciaga 'fit while Rocky was draped in a quilt-inspired cloak. PEOPLE reports: "[Rihanna was] accessorized with over 267 carats of Bulgari jewels, plus a Thelma West ring and Maria Tash earrings."

Although they were able to strike serious poses, there were times when they fell out in laughter and were seen just enjoying one another's company. Days ago, Rihanna wrote on her Instagram Story that anyone planning a Met Gala afterparty should cancel because she is hosting the most epic gathering following the event.

Check out images of Rihanna and Rocky below.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

[via][via]