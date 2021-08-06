Rihanna was spotted on a shopping spree in New York City, Wednesday, after Forbes announced that the Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty business mogul officially reached billionaire status. She was joined by A$AP Rocky, who she was been dating for several months.

Rihanna sported a pink furry hat, denim shorts, and a tube top, while Rocky went with an all-black outfit.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The two hit up the Hat Club in NoHo, Forbidden Planet by Union Square, and several other spots before stopping for dinner at Wo Hop in Chinatown. Page Six reports that the restaurant owner did not recognize Rihanna and asked her to eat outside as the indoor area was full.

When asked by a reporter how it felt to be the “richest female musician,” Rihanna responded, “God is good."

Forbes reported that Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion dollars, despite not releasing a new album since 2016's Anti. Most of her wealth comes from her aforementioned companies Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

In the wake of the Forbes piece, many fans online celebrated her success, praising her for her hard work, while others accused Rihanna of exploiting her workers' for the surplus value of their labor and referenced allegations that Fenty Beauty uses child labor in India.

Check out pictures from Rihanna and Rocky's spending spree below.

