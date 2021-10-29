mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Rocky Includes New Clams Casino-Produced Track "Sandman" On "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" Re-Release

Taylor McCloud
October 29, 2021 09:56
3.6K Views
433
10
A$AP Rocky/Polo Grounds MusicA$AP Rocky/Polo Grounds Music
A$AP Rocky/Polo Grounds Music

Sandman
A$AP Rocky

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
84% (34)
Rate
Audience Rating
26 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Flacko Jodye tacked on one new song to "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP"


A$AP Rocky's debut mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP hit digital streaming platforms today, nearly ten years since its release, and while fan-favorite tracks "Kissin' Pink" and "Out Of This World" were left off the re-released version of the mixtape, a new track was added to the project. 

"Sandman," a bonus track Rocky previewed earlier this year, is an ode to the man who put Rocky on. From the Tumblr days to his legendary Twitter account to the Mob's annual festival, Yams Day, Yams' impact on Rocky and the rest of the A$AP collective was endlessly important and "Sandman" is a fitting and beautiful tribute. 

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Rapping over Clams Casino production that fits seamlessly within the context of LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, Rocky compares himself to Frank Lucas and Stanley Kubrick before dedicating the back half of his second verse to the late A$AP Yams. Musically addressing the situation in a way we haven't necessarily heard from Rocky, the Harlem native is straight to point, and warns of the dangers of the life he lived. 

Accompanied by a new, red, white and blue version of the iconic LIVE.LOVE.A$AP cover, "Sandman" is the perfect closer to the decade-old mixtape and is a pleasant reminder of the type of music A$AP Rocky is capable of making. 

Check out Rocky's LIVE.LOVE.A$AP bonus track "Sandman" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

A$AP Rocky
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  43  3
  10
  3.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A$AP Rocky live.love.a$ap new music new track Clams Casino
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Rocky Includes New Clams Casino-Produced Track "Sandman" On "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" Re-Release
433
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject