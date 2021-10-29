A$AP Rocky Includes New Clams Casino-Produced Track "Sandman" On "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" Re-Release

A$AP Rocky's debut mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP hit digital streaming platforms today, nearly ten years since its release, and while fan-favorite tracks "Kissin' Pink" and "Out Of This World" were left off the re-released version of the mixtape, a new track was added to the project.

"Sandman," a bonus track Rocky previewed earlier this year, is an ode to the man who put Rocky on. From the Tumblr days to his legendary Twitter account to the Mob's annual festival, Yams Day, Yams' impact on Rocky and the rest of the A$AP collective was endlessly important and "Sandman" is a fitting and beautiful tribute.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Rapping over Clams Casino production that fits seamlessly within the context of LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, Rocky compares himself to Frank Lucas and Stanley Kubrick before dedicating the back half of his second verse to the late A$AP Yams. Musically addressing the situation in a way we haven't necessarily heard from Rocky, the Harlem native is straight to point, and warns of the dangers of the life he lived.

Accompanied by a new, red, white and blue version of the iconic LIVE.LOVE.A$AP cover, "Sandman" is the perfect closer to the decade-old mixtape and is a pleasant reminder of the type of music A$AP Rocky is capable of making.

Check out Rocky's LIVE.LOVE.A$AP bonus track "Sandman" below and let us know what you think in the comments.