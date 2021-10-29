A$AP Rocky Re-Releases Debut Mixtape "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" On Digital Streaming Platforms

A$AP Rocky dropped his debut mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP at the perfect time.

With digital access to music expanding at a rapid rate, it was becoming easier and easier for up-and-coming rappers to quickly establish fanbases in their cities, as well as across the country, and across the world.

LIVE.LOVE.A$AP took advantage of that in a major way. Despite Rocky's Harlem roots and the mixtape's occasional homages to New York City and its signature hip-hop sound, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP draws influences from every corner of the country, from Atlanta to Houston to The Bay. That variety in sound, combined with Rocky's affinity for high-end fashion designers like Raf Simons and Rick Owens, turned him into a bonafide superstar in the blink of an eye.

Today, nearly 10 years after LIVE.LOVE.A$AP dropped in 2011, the mixtape has finally reached digital streaming platforms.

Unfortunately, the re-released version does not include fan-favorite tracks "Kissin' Pink" and "Out Of This World," but does include one new track, "Sandman" and the rest of the original mixtape. Boasting features from Schoolboy Q on "Brand New Guy," and A$AP Mob members Nast and Twelvyy on "Trilla," LIVE.LOVE.A$AP is a blast of nostalgia, with songs like "Peso" throwing it back to a simpler time, and production from legendary producer Clams Casino woven throughout the album.

While Rocky has seemingly strayed further and further from music in recent years, the "Goldie" shared a heartfelt message on Twitter yesterday, marking the tenth anniversary of his debut tape and paying tribute to the experiences and people that helped him along the way. Writing, "FROM DA $TA$H HOU$E 2 DA LATE NIGHT$ AT DA $TUDIO$ WIT NO CHICKEN , DI$ PROJECT WA$ HOW DA WORLD FIR$T HEARD WHO ROCKY IZ WHO JODYE IZ WHO FLACKO IZ.," Rocky made it clear how important this project was, and still is.

Tracklist

1. Palace

2. Peso

3. Bass

4. Wassup

5. Brand New Guy (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

6. Purple Swag

7. Get Lit (feat. Fat Tony)

8. Trilla (feat. A$AP Nast & A$AP Twelvyy)

9. Keep It G (feat. Chace Infinite & SpaceGhostPurrp)

10. Houston Old Head

11. Acid Drip

12. Leaf (feat. Main Attraktionz)

13. Roll One Up

14. Demons

15. Sandman

Whether you're spinning LIVE.LOVE.A$AP for the first time or for the millionth time, check out the re-released version below and let us know what you think in the comments.