It's been a relatively quiet period for A$AP Rocky, as the experimentally-inclined rapper has been keeping his new material close to the chest. Though he has returned on occasion with loosie drops like "Babushka Boi," many have been patiently waiting for news on his forthcoming album, which may or may not be titled All $miles.

Evidently, there has been a bit of movement in that regard, with Rocky having previously announced his first NFT, which happens to be a snippet to his unreleased song "Sandman." Following that development, Rocky came through to hold it down with a headlining slot at Weedmaps' Even Higher Together: Virtual 420 Celebration, hosted by Snoop Dogg and featuring additional musical performances from co-headliner Jhene Aiko.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

During the live stream, Rocky actually delivered a performance of "Sandman," which marks the first time he's shared the full version since first teasing it at last year's YAMS Day celebration. Should you be interested in checking out Rocky's hazy new jam, you can do so over at HHNM right here. It's certainly a promising sign that Rocky is closing in on the completion of his upcoming project, and you can bet that "Sandman" will see inclusion whenever the final tracklist rolls around.

On that note, those interested in owning a piece of "Sandman" history can learn more about his NFT launch and place their bids. Participants will be placed in a raffle and granted the possibility of winning either a vehicle from the Injured Generation stage or a live in-studio listening session with Rocky himself.

Are you excited for a new project from Flacko?