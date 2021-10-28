A$AP Rocky's Live.Love.A$AP was one of the most impressive debut mixtapes of the last 20 years.

Mixing signature hip-hop sounds from all over the country, Live.Love.A$AP was Rocky's introduction to the world. And despite a shift in focus from music to fashion, acting, and his high-profile relationship with Rihanna, Live.Love.A$AP still holds a special place in Rocky's heart, and in the hearts his fans.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tomorrow, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP is set to hit all digital streaming platforms, and even with the unfortunate news that fan-favorites "Out Of This World" and "Kissin' Pink" will not be included in the re-release, the buzz surrounding the decade-old mixtape is palpable.

Taking to Twitter, Rocky penned a heartfelt message about the mixtape, and the A$AP Mob members who made it possible.

"10 YEARZ IN DI$!!! A CRAZY JOURNEY. FROM HOPPIN TRAINS WIT YAM$ ,DA UP$ & DOWN$, DA HUGZ, DA PUNCHE$, DA LAUGH$, DA TEAR$, DA HI'$ & LOW$.," Rocky started. "FROM DA $TA$H HOU$E 2 DA LATE NIGHT$ AT DA $TUDIO$ WIT NO CHICKEN , DI$ PROJECT WA$ HOW DA WORLD FIR$T HEARD WHO ROCKY IZ WHO JODYE IZ WHO FLACKO IZ. 4EVA GRATEFUL 4 ALL DA FANZ & FAMILY WHO’VE GROWN WIT ME DI$ IZ 4 Y’ALL. LIVE LOVE A$AP 10 YEAR ANNIVER$ARY OUT 2MRW ON $TREAMIN PLATFORMZ FINALLY!!!. RIP EA$T $IDE $TEVE EEE!"

Referencing the late, great A$AP Yams and acknowledging that Live.Love.A$AP was really the first time anybody had heard about, or knew how A$AP Rocky was, the Testing rapper paid homage to the legendary mixtape and, in his customary style, made sure to replace every S with a $.

Whether or not we'll ever get Rocky rapping like he did on Live.Love.A$AP is unknown, but tomorrow, it will be like it was back in 2011, when blogs and mixtapes were pillars of the rap game. Much like fans celebrated the re-release of Mac Miller's Faces, fans are sure to celebrate Live.Love.A$AP the second it hits Apple Music and Spotify. How long will the hype last? Who knows. But for at least a day or two, Live.Love.A$AP will be at the top of the conversation in rap music, and that's how it should be.

Will you be spinning Live.Love.A$AP when it drops on digital streaming platforms at midnight? Let us know in the comments.