As the saying goes, "Ask and you shall receive," and a fan has found out that this rings true. Often, fans have made outlandish requests of their favorite artists. Some have unashamedly taken to social media to ask for autographed merch, free tickets to shows, and some even want features on albums. Many line up outside of venues, hotels, and restaurants hoping to get a photo or even a hug from those that they admire, and A$AP Rocky made his fan's day with only a bandana.

Rocky was out entertaining his supporters at an event and while several of them were outside waiting, one guy seemingly joked that he needed A$AP Rocky's bandana. The only problem was that Rocky was wearing it.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Through the crowd, the man continued yelling for the rapper's attention and Rocky went over to ask the fan what he needed. The man told the rapper that his hair wasn't up to par and asked for his "durag." Without hesitation, Rocky gave it to him and the crowd went wild.

The brief interaction was captured from every angle and over on the fan's Instagram page, he made sure to share as much as possible. He even showed that he later got to meet A$AP Rocky face to face and thanked him for the bandana. Check out Rocky showing love to his fans below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin R (@thetrillpreneur)

