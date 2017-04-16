Taylor Bennett
- SongsTaylor Bennett Drops Bouncy Banger "2 Much" With King Louie & Lala2muchhhChance the Rapper's younger sibling has a summer bop on his hands. ByZachary Horvath965 Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett & Matt From Matt & Kim Are Ready To "Kick Back"Verner, Tom Higgenson, Jeremih, and others also appear on Bennett's new album.ByHayley Hynes1.9K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Tells His "Coming Of Age" Tale On New Project Ft. Jeremih, Mr. Hudson & MoreTaylor Bennett drops off his new project, "Coming Of Age." ByAron A.2.6K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Is Unapologetically Himself On "Be Yourself Pt. 2"Taylor Bennett comes through with positivity on "Be Yourself Pt. 2."ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Lets The Guitars Talk On "Good Guy"The All American Reject(s). ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
- SongsTaylor Bennett Taps Ty Dolla $ign & Serayah To Call Back A Love Lost On "In My Head"Taylor Bennett lets his lover know he's the best choice with "In My Head."ByAida C.7.9K Views
- MixtapesTaylor Bennett Walks Us Through Self-Acceptance With "The American Reject""The American Reject" project is finally here. ByAida C.4.1K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Fires One Up For "Streaming Services" WorldwideTaylort Bennett begins 2019 with a message of positivity for the yutes.ByDevin Ch3.0K Views
- NewsChicago's Taylor Bennett & Supa Bwe Unite On "Hype Me Up"It comes from Bennett's optimistic new project "Be Yourself."ByTrevor Smith3.7K Views
- NewsYoung Thug Passes Curfew On Taylor Bennett's "Better Than You Ever Been"Young Thug adds an element of unpredictably to Taylor Bennett's new EP.ByDevin Ch8.6K Views
- MixtapesTaylor Bennett Stares Dead In The Face Of Social Stigma On "Be Yourself""Be Yourself" is the latest & possibly "greatest" from Taylor Bennett.ByDevin Ch5.1K Views
- Music VideosTaylor Bennett Offers A New Bonnie & Clyde In “Rock 'N' Roll” Music VideoThe Rapper catches some heat in love and crime.ByZaynab1441 Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Wants You To "Be Yourself" On New Song With Bianca ShawTaylor Bennett embraces Pride Month with the release of his new single "Be Yourself."ByAlex Zidel4.7K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Taps Chicago Legend Twista For "So High Remix"Taylor Bennett, Bianca Shaw, and Twista take "So High" to the next level.ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- Music VideosTaylor Bennett Is Back Flipping Burgers In "Minimum Wage" VideoTaylor Bennett works with Cole Bennett on the bouncy video for "Minimum Wage."ByAlex Zidel2.0K Views
- HNHH TVTaylor Bennett & Bianca Shaw Go Back To Back During Latest HNHH Freestyle SessionTaylor Bennett and Bianca Shaw come through for the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.ByAron A.3.0K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett Can't Work For That "Minimum Wage" On New SingleTaylor Bennett releases new single "Minimum Wage." ByAron A.4.2K Views
- NewsTaylor Bennett & Bianca Shaw Drop "Only Difference"Taylor Bennett & Bianca Shaw come through with a new track.ByChantilly Post3.3K Views
- NewsThrow Aways: UnmixedFeaturing an appearance from Chance the Rapper.ByMilca P.209 Views
- NewsFeel (Kendrick Lamar Remix)Taylor Bennett brings us a new take on Kendrick Lamar's "Feel."ByQ. K. W.172 Views
- Music VideosTaylor Bennett "Roof Gone" VideoTaylor Bennett arrives with new visuals for "Roof Gone"ByQ. K. W.64 Views
- NewsOnly BrotherA dedication to his brother Chance The Rapper for his 24th birthday.ByTrevor Smith98 Views