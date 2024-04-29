Taylor Bennett Drops Bouncy Banger "2 Much" With King Louie & Lala2muchhh

Chancellor Bennett, aka Chance the Rapper, has been enjoying quite the resurgence over the past week or so. The once beloved singer and spitter from Chicago, Illinois is slowly rebuilding his image after his debut album, The Big Day, tarnished it. He did so by beginning the rollout for his forthcoming mixtape, Star Line, with a new single "Buried Alive" over the weekend. Some feel it is still too late for him, but that will not be stopping him one bit. Perhaps his determination has inspired his younger brother, Taylor Bennett, to drop a banger for the summer called "2 Much."

Born three years apart, Taylor also operates in the hip-hop space but has not grown the same fan base over quite a lengthy career. But he should gain some fans after "2 Much" with King Louie and Lala2muchhh. This track is pure fun from beginning to end, with the instrumental being extremely loose and reminiscent of Jersey club. Taylor does not pop in until the latter half of the track, but he does not get lost in the shuffle.

Read More: Amanda Seales Responds To Gilbert Arenas Saying She Is “Too Smart” To Date

Listen To "2 Much" By Taylor Bennett, King Louie, & Lala2muchhh

Considering how much energy and spirit that Lala and King Louie bring to the table, it is an impressive feat. For Taylor, this is just his first single since 2023's "Go," which dropped in September. This is also follows up his 2022 project Coming of Age, which featured Mr. Hudson, Jeremih, and more. Be sure to check out the vibrant single above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "2 Much" by Taylor Bennett, King Louie, and Lala2muchhh? Is this one of his best songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new album coming soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Taylor Bennett, King Louie, and Lala2muchhh. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Catching the vapors with turbulence

This is a 3 minute tournament

I got the block wit me, Glock on me

Shop with me properly

I'll get ya high as astrology

Slide on ya hood no apologies

Read More: Tamar Braxton And K. Michelle Trade Jabs Over Black Artists In Country Music