Maluma
- MusicWhat Is Maluma's Best-Selling Album?Don Juan’s albums are known to infuse several genres, creating an eclectic Latin music mix.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Latin Pop AlbumA first-time winner will be announced, as all six nominees are yet to win in this category.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBritney Spears Claims She Didn't Know Who J Balvin & Maluma WereBritney Spears recently linked up with J Balvin and Maluma.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMaluma Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer-Rapper Worth?Tracing Maluma's ascent from Medellín's rhythmic heartbeat to international acclaim, spotlighted by a massive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBritney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir"The Woman In Me" comes out October 24, so maybe the pop star is in The Big Apple for a small press run, promos, or just to hang with some musician friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLionel Messi Makes Music Video Cameo With MalumaInter Miami's newest star appears in the video for "Trofeo".By Ben Mock
- SongsNicki Minaj, Maluma, And Myriam Fares Spit In English, Spanish, And Arabic On "Tukoh Taka" TrackThe new single is just one of the official anthems for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion, Maluma, & Rock Mafia Unite On "Crazy Family"The family-friendly single is included on the "Addams Family 2" soundtrack.By Erika Marie
- NewsMaluma Drowns His Sorrows In New Song "Sobrio"The video to "Sobrio" features Scott Disick, Saweetie, and Eden Fines.By Alexander Cole
- NewsThe Weeknd Joins Maluma On Remix To The Chart-Topping "Hawái"The Weeknd sings in Spanish on Maluma's new "Hawaí" remix.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJennifer Lopez & Maluma Deliver Infectious New Track "Pa Ti + Lonely"Jennifer Lopez and Maluma came through with a catchy new song in Spanish.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesMaluma Heats Up The End Of Summer With New Album "Papi Juancho"Reggaeton superstar Maluma drops a surprise album on his fans with "PAPI JUANCHO," a 22-track project with a handful of features and vibes to keep you dancing for all of what's left of summer 2020.By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosRae Sremmurd Throw Mansion Party With Burns & Maluna In "Hands On Me" VideoA sunny, luxurious video for a song that's bound to stick around through the warmer months.By Trevor Smith