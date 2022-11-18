Nicki Minaj is no stranger to pushing boundaries and breaking records. Her latest single proves that.

After sharing a string of new releases this year, including “Do We Have A Problem” and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, the Queen of Rap is teaming up with some new collaborators to deliver an exciting multi-lingual anthem.

In celebration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month, Minaj has teamed up with Latin artist Maluma and Lebanese hitmaker Myriam Fares. The trio rap and sing in English, Spanish, and Arabic, marking the first FIFA-affiliated track to do so.

“This cross-continental collaboration features a high-energy synergy between Minaj, Maluma and Fares as they rap and sing about uniting fans worldwide and celebrating together,” Billboard notes.

Additionally, a “cinematic” music video will be premiering along with the song later today (November 18).

FIFA has teamed up with other artists to build their annual World Cup soundtrack. Among them is Trinidad Cardona’s “Hayya Hayya (Better Together) with Davido and Aisha. The song beautifully blends R&B and reggae influences and fits perfectly on the diverse lineup of tracks crafted this year.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on November 20th. The opening match will be between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. In total 32 teams are competing, with just one of them being crowned champion on December 18th.

Stream Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares’ “Tukoh Taka” on Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know if you’ll be watching any upcoming games in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Made that pretty **** just let me do my little shimmy

That little **** fat, but that waist still skinny

I’m so good that them men a get clingy

I’m even wetter when I do it with the Henny

[Via]