Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Latin Pop Album

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys have been revealed, and a highly competitive category is the award for Best Latin Pop Album. The category was introduced in the 1984 Grammys ceremony and has been presented to many famous names since. Over the years it has undergone several name changes, but it has been known as “Best Latin Pop Album” since 2022. Since its inception, the category has seen a variety of artists from different Latin American countries win the award. Some notable winners include music icons like Shakira, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, and the most recent recipient, Ruben Blades. With some first-timers in the running, here are the nominees for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammys.

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alboran

Pablo Alboran gained widespread popularity when he released his self-titled debut album in 2011. The Latin Pop sensation has dropped many more projects since. Released on December 2, 2022, La Cuerta Hoja is Alboran’s sixth studio album. Upon its release, it became his sixth consecutive album to reach the top of the Spanish Albums Chart. It features production credits from Alboran himself, as well as Paco Salazar, Josh Tampico, Julio Reyez, and Orlando Aispuro Meneses. Of its 11 tracks, eight were released as singles, with the last being “4U.”

Alboran was first nominated for a Grammy back in 2016. However, he has yet to secure a win. Once again, the Recording Academy has recognized the Spanish singer for the excellence of La Cuarta Hoja. His fourth nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category, this could finally earn him his first win.

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 is the sophomore album of Colombian-American musician rising star, AleMor. After kickstarting her career in the singing competition La Voz, she hasn’t looked back since. Following the announcement of the nominees for the 2024 Grammys, AleMor is now a first-time nominee. The Recording Academy has recognized her excellent work on Beautiful Humans. Except for Bruno Romano’s production on “Kintsugi,” the album was entirely produced by Juan Carlos Perez Soto. Additionally, all eight tracks feature guest appearances from artists such as Fabian Hernandez and Tiare among others. Compared to most other nominees on this list, AleMor is certainly an underdog. However, Beautiful Humans, Vol 1 is as much an excellent album as the other entries on the list.

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas demonstrated an early interest in music and began singing at a young age. Years later, that little girl has grown to become a Latin pop star. Released on May 19, 2023, A Ciegas is her sophomore album and has earned Arenas her second Grammy nomination. Julio Reyes Copello, Marcos Sanchez, Andres Guardado, Juan Pablo Vega, and Nicolas de Laspriellaall have production credits on A Ciegas. Additionally, collaborators include Jesus Navarro on “Dejame Llorarte,” and Manuel Medrano on “Puro Sentimiento.” While Arenas was previously nominated in this category in 2022, her album lost to Alex Cuba’s Mendo. A potential win for A Ciegas at the 2024 Grammys is right around the corner. However, the competition is pretty stiff, considering the other albums on this lineup.

La Neta – Pedro Capo

Throughout his career, Pedro Capo has released six studio albums. While he has been recognized for his works at the Latin Grammys, until now, Capo has not been nominated for any Grammy awards. La Neta, his most recent album released in 2022, finally caught the attention of the Recording Academy. “Volver a Casa” was solely produced by Richi Lopez. Besides that, Capo has production credits on all nine of the album’s other tracks. Additionally, Diego Contento produced alongside Capo on eight tracks. Furthermore, La Neta only features two guest appearances from Nejo and Lali.

Don Juan – Maluma

Since 2012’s Magia, Maluma has been on a mission to take over the world one Latin-infused album at a time. Now with six albums to his name, the Colombian singer has been fairly successful in achieving that. Don Juan, his most recent studio album, was released on August 25, 2023. Subsequently, the 25-track album earned him a second Grammy nomination in this category, and his third overall. Don Juan features production credits from Romeo Santos, Marc Anthony, and Edgar Barrera among others. Furthermore, some guest features on the album include Carin Leon on “Segun Quien,” and Don Omar on “Ojitos Chiquiticos.” If Don Juan earns Maluma the statuette at the 2024 Grammys, it would be the singer’s first Grammy win.

X Mi (Vol 1) – Gaby Moreno

A veteran of her craft, Moreno has been releasing albums since 2009 and now has 10 projects to her name. Her most recent album, X Mi (Vol. 1) was released on May 5, 2023, and contains seven acoustic tracks. Moreno is credited as both the performer and sole producer on the album. Additionally, the only track with a guest appearance is “Luna de Xalaju” which features Oscar Isaac. Following her nomination at the 2024 Grammys, Moreno has a chance to take home the gold after losing twice before.

