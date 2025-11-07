News
Music
Clipse Deny Dissing Kanye West, Travis Scott, And Others For Sheer Clout
Pusha T and Malice spoke about Kanye West, Travis Scott, Drake, and more during their Clipse comeback, addressing years of tension.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 07, 2025
1116 Views
Music
Clipse Suggest Travis Scott "Cheated" By Competing With Their Album Release
Clipse put out their comeback album "Let God Sort Em Out" on July 11, whereas Travis Scott released "JACKBOYS 2" on July 13.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 07, 2025
1.5K Views