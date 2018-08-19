Lil Wop
- Pop CultureLil Wop Calls Off TransitionEarlier this year, Lil Wop announced that they were in the process of "Becoming A Full Transgender."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Wop Responds To Ralo's Comments About Her Gender TransitionThe Atlanta rapper had blasted Wop after reports emerged that she took laced pills.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wop Shares More OnlyFans Promo Pics After Announcing TransitionFor a couple months, their Instagram has been full of sultry photos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wop Shares That They're Transitioning On InstagramThe former 1017 rapper previously made waves for his outfit choices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Wop Shares New Album "Say Cheese"Lil Wop shares a new project.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wop Blesses The Trap "This Christmas"Feel the spirit of trap this holiday season. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wop Is "Enchanted"Fall under Lil Wop' spell. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Wop Unleashes 'Wopster 2" Just In Time For The Spooky SeasonWith Halloween just around the corner, Lil Wop delivers his latest project, "Wopster 2."By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wop Is All About "Off-White" In New SongChicago rapper Lil Wop is draped in all "Off-White" on his new single.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Wop Unleashes New Tape "Light"Lil Wop is back with a brand new project.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wop Returns With Scratchy "XVII" ProjectLil Wop is back and his voice is raspier than ever.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesLil Wop Proves Nightmarish On His New "PSYCH" EPLil Wop's reign of terror rages on!By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Wop Drops Off "Slime"Lil Wop comes through with his latest single.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wop Is Back With His New Project "Wopavelli 4"Lil Wop is back with "Wopavelli 4."By Aron A.
- NewsListen To Lil Wop's ChaseTheMoney-Produced "Saint"By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Yachty & Lil Wop Combine Pop & Horror In "Shopping Kart"An unlikely but effective pair. By Brynjar Chapman