Cypress Hill
- SongsCypress Hill & Trueno Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th With "F*CK EL POLICE" RemixA West Coast classic just got a modern upgrade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCypress Hill Drop Deluxe Version Of Classic Album "Black Sunday"The new tracks celebrate the legendary album's 30th anniversary.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCypress Hill: Smoky Origins Of "Black Sunday"Relive Cypress Hill's monumental "Black Sunday," the revolutionary Hip Hop album that is still impactful 30 years later.By Erika Marie
- SongsCypress Hill Share Hypnotizing New Single "Crossroads"Cypress Hill shares their first single since the release of "Back In Black."By Aron A.
- NewsCypress Hill Unveil New Studio Album "Back In Black"Cypress Hill deliver their latest project, "Back In Black." By Aron A.
- NewsCypress Hill Enlist Dizzy Wright For "Bye Bye"Cypress Hill share "Bye Bye" ft. Dizzy Wright and announce their new album, "BACK IN BLACK."By Aron A.
- NewsCypress Hill Lament About Government Corruption On "Open Ya Mind"Cypress Hill is back with a Black Milk-produced track called "Open Ya Mind.By Alexander Cole
- NewsCypress Hill Link With Black Milk For "Champion Sound"Cypress Hill and Black Milk join forces for "Champion Sound," which finds the group returning to their hip-hop roots. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCypress Hill Penned A Classic On "Tequila Sunrise"Cypress Hill held it down for their Spanish speaking fans with this badass version of "Tequila Sunrise." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesCypress Hill Channel "Elephants On Acid" On New AlbumCypress Hill's latest album hits like a pachyderm. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCypress Hill Drops New Track "Locos"Stream Cypress Hill's new track.By hnhh
- NewsCypress Hill Lose Their Mind In "Crazy"Elephants float by the West Coast pioneers in the video for their new song.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsCypress Hill Take The Mind To Strange And Welcome Places On "Band Of Gypsies"Cypress Hill's "Band Of Gypsies" epitomizes psychedelic hip-hop.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFailbaitNEW unexpected collaboration between Deadmau5 and Cypress HillBy Rose Lilah
- NewsRoll It Light ItCypress and Rusko are collaborating on an EP together due out in April. dupstepxrapBy Rose Lilah
- NewsLowriderGive Lowrider a spin - it's the latest offering from Cypress Hill, having dropped on Saturday, June 5th, 2010.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsGet it AnywayListen to Cypress Hill's new song Get it Anyway, which was released on Friday, April 9th, 2010.By Rose Lilah