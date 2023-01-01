Cypress Hill Drop Deluxe Version Of Classic Album “Black Sunday”

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums. After forming in 1988 and releasing their self-titled debut in 1991 California rap group Cypress Hill set their eyes on a follow-up. What resulted was Black Sunday an instant critical darling. The album spawned a number of universally beloved rap anthems and helped to turn the band into one of its most popular acts. Major hits like “Insane In The Brain” and “Hits From The Bong” slip into a tracklist that also features fan-favorite deep cuts like “I Wanna Get High” and “When The Sh*t Goes Down.”

So, in a year when rap music is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the band also decided to celebrate a seminal anniversary of one of the genre’s most important albums. Earlier this month the band announced that a 30th anniversary of Black Sunday would be released on Vinyl and onto streaming services and now it’s here. The deluxe edition features the album’s original 14 songs as well as five bonus tracks. Three of which are remixes, another is the long-adored Spanish version of “Insane In The Brain,” and the other is the track “Scooby Doo.” The song provides a great opportunity for fans to revisit the rap classic, or for listeners to dive into the album for their very first time with a definitive version.

“Black Sunday’s” 30th Anniversary

Tracklist:

1. I Wanna Get High

2. I Ain’t Goin Out Like That

3. Insane In The Brain

4. When The Sh*t Goes Down

5. Lick A Shot

6. Cock The Hammer

7. Interlude

8. 3 Lil Putos

9. Legalize It

10. Hits From The Bong

11. What Go Around Come Around, Kid

12. A To The K

13. Hand On The Glock

14. Break Em Off Some

15. Insane In The Brain – Statik Selektah Remix

16. Lick A Shot – Baka Boys Remix

17. Hits From The Bong – DJ Muggs 2023 Remix

18. Scooby Doo

19. Loco En El Coco (Insane In The Brain) – Spanish Version