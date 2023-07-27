Cypress Hill & Trueno Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th With “F*CK EL POLICE” Remix

A West Coast classic just got a modern upgrade.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Cypress Hill & Trueno Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th With “F*CK EL POLICE” Remixblur mask

Cypress Hill’s name is forever etched into the hip-hop history books, as is N.W.A.’s, and now they’re both contributing to rising Argentine rapper Trueno’s excellent output. Moreover, he just released the remix to his song “F*CK EL POLICE,” which pays homage to the West Coast classic. Cypress Hill shows up on this hard-hitting and bass-heavy homage, contrasting Trueno’s authoritative and focused flow with B-Real’s signature yelpy rasp. The original came out in 2022, and this remix comes in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, plus Cypress Hill’s own celebration of their 30-plus-year musical legacy. What’s more is that, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the Latin American spitter spoke on this remix’s importance to him.

“Bringing Cypress Hill on for ‘F*CK EL POLICE’ was so important for me, given the style of the song,” he remarked. “Of course, it has a lot of history with N.W.A and ‘F*ck tha Police.’ The flow of the song, for me it [felt] very much Cypress Hill, and it was important for me to raise a fist and bring this message to the Latin side as well, the reality that we go through. To have legends of hip-hop like Eric Bobo, B-Real, and Sen Dog in the United States makes this concept much bigger and much stronger. This collaboration was a dream for me.”

Read More: Cypress Hill: Smoky Origins Of “Black Sunday”

Trueno & Cypress Hill’s “F*CK EL POLICE REMIX”: Watch The Music Video

In addition, this song accentuates its political messaging of violent social resistance with a strong bassline and a lot of percussive elements. Furthermore, the hand drums popping all throughout the track hit just as hard as the classic kick and snare pattern that roots the track in boom-bap excellence. Meanwhile, each verse is cutting, raw, and incredibly concentrated, making for a volatile and energizing bilingual banger that you must add to your playlist. However, if you haven’t heard it yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout bars below. Also, check out the music video above and log back into HNHH for the latest on Cypress Hill and more great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics
Stay away from me, I’m an outlaw,
‘Bout to cut your a** into pieces with a chainsaw,
See the stain, feel the pain, let your brain raw,
I’m the cocaine in your brain, feel *nsane, y’all

Read More: Who Is B-Real? Cypress Hill’s Hip-Hop Legend

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.