Cypress Hill & Trueno Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th With “F*CK EL POLICE” Remix

Cypress Hill’s name is forever etched into the hip-hop history books, as is N.W.A.’s, and now they’re both contributing to rising Argentine rapper Trueno’s excellent output. Moreover, he just released the remix to his song “F*CK EL POLICE,” which pays homage to the West Coast classic. Cypress Hill shows up on this hard-hitting and bass-heavy homage, contrasting Trueno’s authoritative and focused flow with B-Real’s signature yelpy rasp. The original came out in 2022, and this remix comes in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, plus Cypress Hill’s own celebration of their 30-plus-year musical legacy. What’s more is that, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the Latin American spitter spoke on this remix’s importance to him.

“Bringing Cypress Hill on for ‘F*CK EL POLICE’ was so important for me, given the style of the song,” he remarked. “Of course, it has a lot of history with N.W.A and ‘F*ck tha Police.’ The flow of the song, for me it [felt] very much Cypress Hill, and it was important for me to raise a fist and bring this message to the Latin side as well, the reality that we go through. To have legends of hip-hop like Eric Bobo, B-Real, and Sen Dog in the United States makes this concept much bigger and much stronger. This collaboration was a dream for me.”

Trueno & Cypress Hill’s “F*CK EL POLICE REMIX”: Watch The Music Video

In addition, this song accentuates its political messaging of violent social resistance with a strong bassline and a lot of percussive elements. Furthermore, the hand drums popping all throughout the track hit just as hard as the classic kick and snare pattern that roots the track in boom-bap excellence. Meanwhile, each verse is cutting, raw, and incredibly concentrated, making for a volatile and energizing bilingual banger that you must add to your playlist. However, if you haven’t heard it yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout bars below. Also, check out the music video above and log back into HNHH for the latest on Cypress Hill and more great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Stay away from me, I’m an outlaw,

‘Bout to cut your a** into pieces with a chainsaw,

See the stain, feel the pain, let your brain raw,

I’m the cocaine in your brain, feel *nsane, y’all

