fuck the police
- SongsCypress Hill & Trueno Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th With "F*CK EL POLICE" RemixA West Coast classic just got a modern upgrade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsYG & BLM Organize Massive Hollywood Protest With Over 50K PeopleYG filmed some stunning visuals for his new song "FTP (F*ck The Police)" at his protest in Los Angeles.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYG Releases New Song "FTP (F*ck The Police)" In Wake Of Recent ProtestsYG cancels his protest and releases his new single "FTP (F*ck The Police)" instead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Forced To Cancel Protest, Releases "FTP"YG releases a new song after he was told that his protest could become unsafe.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Announces New Song "F*ck The Police"YG is releasing a new song this week after the death of George Floyd.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNYPD Officer Who Ordered "Shoot On Sight" On 50 Cent Won't Be Charged: ReportIt was concluded that the threat made was just an "inappropriate joke."By hnhh
- SocietyLAPD Officer Charged & Arrested For Multiple Rapes After "Cold Hit" DNA MatchGiving a whole new definition to "bad cop."By hnhh
- SocietyFlorida Cop Planted Meth On Random Drivers, One Lost Custody Of His DaughterThe ex-deputy would routinely pull people over randomly, plant meth or marijuana in their cars, and falsely charge them.By hnhh
- MusicEminem Counts Down His Favorite Diss Tracks On "12 Days Of Diss-Mas"Eminem picks his favorites of all time on Shade 45.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlac Youngsta Defends Lil Pump's Integrity: "F*ck The Police!"Blac Youngsta would be Lil Pump's champion in a trial by combat. By Mitch Findlay