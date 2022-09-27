Nearly 30 years after making their debut, and Cypress Hill continues to have a heap of music ready to unload on their fans. The iconic stoner rap group shared their latest project, Back In Black earlier this year, followed by a string of tour dates across the summer.

This week, they returned with their first single since the release of Back In Black. “Crossroads” dives deeper into the trippy sounds of Cypress Hill, thanks to DJ Muggs production. The hazy, boom-bap production has a hypnotizing effect as B-Real addresses a slew of topics, from unity to prospering against all odds.

For a legacy act that can practically live off of their early catalog, each time Cypress Hill drops new music, they prove that they have an everlasting sound that’s still in demand.

Press play on their latest single, “Crossroads” below and sound off with your thoughts on the song.

Quotable Lyrics

Reminded by the thin line, we walkin’ as we lead the blind

Step into the stairway to heaven, where we all resign

What you find is the vision of the grand design

We are eternal in this journal, you might find a sign