Cypress Hill To Bring Iconic “Simpsons” Joke To Life Alongside London Symphony Orchestra

According to B-Real, the performance will be "very special" for everyone involved.

Today, musicians at the London Symphony Orchestra will make a joke from nearly three decades ago into a reality, and hip-hop fans can't wait. The joke in question was featured on a 1996 episode of The Simpsons, and saw the group speculate that they had accidentally booked the orchestra, “possibly while high.” Ever since the episode aired, fans have been demanding a real link-up with the West Coast pioneers, a dream that will finally come true at the Royal Albert Hall.

It arrives just in time for the 30th anniversary of Cypress Hill's 1992 album Black Sunday, and will feature performances of classics like "Insane in the Brain," "I Wanna Get High," and more. In a recent interview with BBC, B-Real expressed excitement over the eagerly awaited moment, crediting The Simpsons for giving them the opportunity of a lifetime.

Cypress Hill & LSO To Perform "Black Sunday" At Royal Albert Hall

Lawrence 'DJ Muggs' Muggerud, Louis 'B-Real' Freese, Senen 'Sen Dog' Reyes and Eric 'Bobo' Correa of Cypress Hill pose at their Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on April 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“It’s been something that we’ve talked about for many years since the Simpsons episode first aired. So it’s very special for us. And it’s coming off the heels of our 30th anniversary for our Black Sunday album," he told the outlet. “We’ve played a lot of historical venues throughout our career and stuff like that, but nothing as prestigious as this... We salute the Simpsons because if they had not written that episode, we probably wouldn’t be doing this.”

B-Real adds that the group has always strived to collaborate with “out-of-the-box artists,” despite any cultural differences that could come up. At rehearsals, for instance, the LSO reportedly thought that the term “Glock” was referring to a glockenspiel rather than a gun. What do you think of the London Symphony Orchestra performing Cypress Hill's Black Sunday album to bring a Simpsons joke to life? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

