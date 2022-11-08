BandMan Kevo
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Claims Jackboy Is "Definitely Getting A** Shots"Bandman Kevo recently accused Jackboy of getting testosterone shots in his backside.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJackBoy Flexes Home Gym While Claiming BandMan Kevo Has A BBLJackBoy made some bold claims about the rapper.By Ben Mock
- MusicBandman Kevo Replaces Gunna With A Rat In New Music VideoBandman Kevo dissed Gunna in his new music video.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBandMan Kevo Shades Gunna With Rat Diss In Collab PromoBandMan Kevo referenced Gunna's snitching allegations ahead of their new release.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Wants A "Big Check" For Inspiring Men To Get LipoThe Chicago rapper claimed he inspired about a million men to get the surgical procedure, and wants his due credit in cash form.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBandman Kevo Wants A Refund From Gunna For $250K FeatureKevo said he can't do a song with Gunna now because he was "released and [snitched]."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Got Body Done Because Women Were Cheating On HimThe Chicago rapper spoke to DJ Akademiks on his "Off The Record" podcast about getting his body done.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsBandman Kevo Tattoos Kobe Bryant & Kanye West’s Face On His LegThe Chicago rapper added more portraits to his "WLM" sleeve. By Lamar Banks
- MusicBandman Kevo Gets "White Lives Matter" TattooBandman Kevo has gotten the phrase "White Lives Matter" tattooed on his leg.By Cole Blake