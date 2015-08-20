Symba
- MusicSymba Thinks He's A Better Rapper Than EminemSymba says he can name five better rappers than Eminem.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSymba: Redefining West Coast Hip Hop For A New GenerationSymba’s music perfectly blends the sounds of the pioneers, with a modern twist.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJadakiss And Symba Hug It OutJadakiss showed Symba some love.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSymba Is The "Top G" On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist TodayWe've also got the latest from KAYTRAMINÉ, Lil Durk, and Connie Diiamond inside.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsSymba Shares "Top G" Single After Speaking Out On Ja Morant ScandalIn another snippet, the Bay Area MC raps about the Grizzlies guard being led astray by the culture.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicN.O.R.E. Compares Symba To Nas: "You’re My Favorite Artist Right Now"N.O.R.E. showered Symba with praise during a recent trip to Oakland.By Cole Blake
- MusicSymba Shares Advice He Received From Dr. DreSymba recently discussed the advice he got from Dr. Dre with Ebro Darden.By Cole Blake
- NewsSymba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition AlbumSymba and Drama hinted that this could be the start of many projects from them.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSymba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & MoreDJ Drama is back with a new Gangsta Grillz Special Edition.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSymba & Roddy Ricch Vow To "Never Change" On New CollabSymba and Roddy Ricch connect on "Never Change." By Aron A.
- NewsPusha T Joins Symba On "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2"Symba & Pusha T join forces on "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2."By Aron A.
- NewsSymba Drops Off Dr. Dre & Dem Jointz-Produced Single "Never End Up Broke"Symba shines on his new single, "Never End Up Broke," co-produced by Dr. Dre and Dem Jointz. By Aron A.
- NewsSymba Returns, Proclaims A New "GOAT"Symba discusses what makes up greatness on his new single.By Rex Provost
- NewsSymba Calls On 2 Chainz For New Single "Big Homie"Symba & 2 Chainz connect on their new collaboration, "Big Homie." By Aron A.
- NewsWe ReadyPremiere: Listen to Symba's new record, "We Ready".By Trevor Smith
- NewsHow You Rockin'Symba drops the first single off his upcoming album "2 More Words."By Danny Schwartz