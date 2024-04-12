Symba Eviscerates J. Cole On "Control Freestyle"

J. Cole is now in everyone's line of sight, as Symba has sent a brutal diss his way earlier today. For those who are unaware Symba is an extremely talented songwriter and performer from the Bay Area. If there was someone who was going to attack J. Cole, he has the pen game to tangle with the best. With the Dreamville label head apologizing to Kendrick Lamar after "dissing" him on "7 Minute Drill," a lot of people were turned off by it. Symba can confidently say he is a part of that camp after ripping into Cole on his new diss track "Control Freestyle."

He decided to release it on YouTube only, which makes sense for a song like this. But with its limited exposure, it is still making waves on the internet. Fans are loving how someone was not afraid to share how frustrated they were with how Cole handled this entire situation. For example, one fan commented under the video, "I SUPPORT THIS MESSAGE: The streets are hungry. This is DAMN sure NEEDED after the apology. Thank you, Symba."

Listen To The Diss For J. Cole By Symba

XXL was able to breakdown the lyrics and they really convey feelings of utter disappointment from Symba. "I looked the devil dead in his eyes like I ain’t scared to die / For damn sure ain’t scared to go to war with a friend of mine / Pushing through sunset lighting up with the top down / Barbershop convos ’bout who sit at the top now / The Big 3 f***ed up, Cole gave up his spot now / Can’t say you top five if you scared to be hostile." Symba then goes for the jugular, "I remember feeling your pain when you let Nas down / But you done let Bas down and Cozz down / You done let the squad down / Can't say you the goat if you ain’t poppin ’em / We ain’t tryna hear all them apologies / Dot told you n****s that he usually homeboys with who he rhymin’ with / But this is hip-hop and you n****s should know what time it is."

What are your thoughts on this diss from Symba toward J. Cole on his "Control Freestyle?" Was this a warranted attack, why or why not? Do you see Cole doing anything about this, considering how he handled Kendrick Lamar? Is this the coldest diss track of the year so far, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding J. Cole and Symba. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

