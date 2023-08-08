Symba: Redefining West Coast Hip Hop For A New Generation

As the Hip Hop space continues to evolve, there has been a constant shift in stylistic rap choices. However, some artists shine best when they stick to the original formulas and make it their own. Symba is one of these artists, proudly repping the Bay Area with his West Coast sound. Symba has been in the game for a long time, but he’s especially been on a roll over the past 12 months delivering something unique, yet familiar. His chill blend of melodious rap and thought-provoking lyrics have likened him to some of Hip Hop’s early pioneers.

Read More: Symba Returns, Proclaims A New “GOAT”

Finding His Sound

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 18: Symba performs onstage during the Future Superstar tour at Tabernacle on March 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Like many rappers before and after him, Symba moved to L.A. for a chance to blow up. However, securing paid shows, juggling studio sessions, and self-promotion ate deep into his pockets. Soon after, a deal with Columbia Records served as his lifeline, but the label put the rapper in a box. After about a year and six months with Columbia, he got dropped. In a positive turn of events, this kickstarted his path to self-discovery.

Symba spent the next six months using his social media and the Internet to carve out his niche. Speaking with G.Q., he attributes his subsequent stage success to two tracks dedicated to Nipsey Hustle, which he played at an Atlantic A&R party. “I wrote two songs, ‘Trapped’ and ‘Black Jesus.’ I played those songs at the aux party,” he said. What followed afterward was a trip to N.Y.C. that got him signed to Atlantic Records in 2019.

By 2020, Symba put out his first track on the label, “Serve.” The track summarized his life thus far as he spat about his hustling uncle’s advice on how the world works when it comes to making money, his $100,000 signing bonus with Columbia, and how he spent the bulk of it. By the end of the year, his first album, Don’t Run Away from R.A.P. was welcomed by fans, who embarked on his journey to discover and embrace himself.

Read More: Symba Lyrically Checks Funk Flex Over Tupac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle

Meet The Lyrical Wonderkid

In 2022, he dropped his second album, Results Take Time. The rap project featured notable acts like Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz. This body of work greatly amplified his profile. It also showed off his versatility, swimming easily from West Coast rap on songs like “Can’t Win for Nothing,” to trap on “Street N***a.” However, what makes Symba’s style of rap authentic are his personal lyrics and storytelling prowess. His music takes you through his personal experiences and growth.

Furthermore, his bars draw you in with their vulnerability, and more often than not, leave the listener with a glimmer of hope. Symba’s music is sure to welcome both the old Hip Hop heads, and today’s younger, more vulnerable audience. While his tracks have aggressive beats reminiscent of the 90s, they also embody a more chill rhythm for listeners to soak in his lyrics. The rapper’s lyrical and vocal prowess have earned him notable recognition in movie soundtracks, including Space Jam and Creed 3.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Compares Symba To Nas: “You’re My Favorite Artist Right Now”

The Man Behind Symba

Symba was born Demario Raynel Driver. The 30-year-old lyricist is slowly becoming a household name, and it’s only just the beginning. He considers Lebron James to be his personal icon, and at a time, was focused primarily on basketball, eyes sight on the NBA. Today, his music has elevated his profile greatly. Symba has earned nods from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The Game has also acknowledged him as one to watch out for. Recently, he made headlines after a philanthropic visit to Nigeria, where he donated a hundred laptops to young Nigerian high school kids.

[via]